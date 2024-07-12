Andhra factory blast: Death toll rises to three

Vijayawada: The death toll in UltraTech cement factory blast in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district rose to three as one more worker succumbed to burn injuries on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Arjun Rao, who breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital.

Seventeen workers were injured in the blast at the boiler unit in Budawada village of Jaggaiahpet mandal on July 7.

One of the injured, Avula Venkatesh died the same day while undergoing treatment. Another injured, Banawath Swami, succumbed on July 10.

Fourteen injured are still undergoing treatment at Gollapudi Andhra Hospital and Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli.

The state government has already ordered a probe into the blast.

The company has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the deceased. It also declared Rs 25 lakh compensation each for seriously wounded and Rs 5 lakh each for workers who sustained minor injuries. District Collector G. Sirjana has also assured that a job will be provided to the kin of the deceased.