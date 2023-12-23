Andhra: Four killed in bus-tractor collision in Anantapur

Indo-Asian News Service | Published: 23rd December 2023 12:22 pm IST
Amaravati: Four persons were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district early Saturday.

The accident occurred near Kalluru village in Garladinne mandal when a private bus rammed into a tractor loaded with rice.

Four persons on the tractor died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Chinna Tippaiah (45), Sriramulu (45), Nagarjuna (30) and Srinivasulu (30).

Bus driver and another person were injured in the accident. They were admitted to Anantapur hospital. The condition of the injured passenger Naresh is stated to be critical.

Relatives of the deceased staged a protest and tried to stop police from shifting the bodies. They were demanding that authorities announce compensation for the families before shifting the bodies for autopsy.

Police officials pacified the protesters.

In another accident that occurred in Tirupati district seven persons were injured. A bus carrying Ayyappa devotees collided with a truck at Varagali Cross roads near Chillakur. The Ayyappa devotees from Ongole were proceeding to Sabrimala for darshan.

