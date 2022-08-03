Andhra gas leak: 121 women workers hospitalised; high level probe ordered

Anakapalle: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a high-level probe into the gas leak in a garment factory that left over a hundred hospitalised in the Anakapalle district.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a high-level committee probe on the gas leak incident at Atchutapuram SEZ near Anakapalle.

The CM held a review meeting on the incident and ordered the setting up of a high-level committee which will look into the gas leak incident and find out the cause and steps to be taken to plug such incidents in future.

Apart from the industry in question, the Chief Minister said, a safety audit should be held in all the industries in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath announced the decision to conduct the probe and said the company will remain closed until the investigation in the leakage concludes. He pointed out that it was the second instance of gas leakage in the past two months.

As many as 121 women workers were affected and are being treated in various hospitals in the Anakapalle district after the accident at the factory.

Earlier in June, about 178 women workers fell sick after a gas leak at a laboratory in the Atchutapuram area of the state’s Visakhapatnam, following which the government set up a joint committee to ascertain the cause. It was suspected that leakage of air conditioning gas was the cause.

Over 50 workers, mostly women, of Brandix India Apparel City, an SEZ in Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh, are hospitalised owing to suspected poisonous gas leak. More number of workers could get hospitalised as several are experiencing nausea and breathlessness. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/ndbFzhLF4B — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) August 2, 2022

Speaking about the latest incident, the minister said the cause of the gas leakage was yet to be ascertained and the police and pollution control board teams were investigating the matter

According to the Vishakhapatnam district officials, 53 people were admitted for treatment in a government hospital, while 41 others were undergoing treatment in other hospitals of the district.

Amarnath said some samples were also sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a more detailed examination.

Earlier, the District Medical and Health Officer of Anakapalle, Hemanth had said that most of the patients complained about difficulty in breathing, nausea, and vomiting.

As per the reports, initially, about 50 people were shifted to hospital after they fell ill on Tuesday due to the gas leakage that took place at Brandix premises, after which the employees ran out gripped by panic.

(The story has been edited with inputs from the News Desk)