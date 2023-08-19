Andhra govt implementing flexible tourism policy to attract hotel brands: Jagan

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th August 2023 12:20 pm IST
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that his government has been implementing a flexible tourism policy for attracting renowned hotel brands to put the state on the global tourism map.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a four-star hotel in Vijayawada.

My government has been implementing a flexible tourism policy for attracting renowned hotel brands to put Andhra Pradesh on the global tourism map.

We have been encouraging 11 brands including Oberoi in the hotel sector. We extend all support to investors in the hospitality sector.

More hotels should come up in all important cities across the State and we will cooperate in every possible way,” CM Jagan said.

