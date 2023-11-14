Andhra govt irresponsible over drought situation: TDP leader

Nellore: TDP leader Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy on Monday slammed the Jagan Reddy-led Andhra government and said that the state government is acting irresponsibly over the drought situation in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Nellore, former Minister Reddy said,” There is severe drought in the state. The Andhra Pradesh government is acting irresponsibly in this situation. Out of 470 drought mandals in the state, this government has declared only 103 mandals. The cultivation of paddy has reduced in the state. Agriculture and Irrigation Ministers are not conducting reviews.”

Recalling previous TDP government efforts to tackle the drought situation in the state, Reddy said, There is no drought-free district in the state. No drought zones were declared in the Kadapa district. We faced drought effectively during the TDP regime. Jagan Mohan Reddy is drowning Rayalaseema. Rs 63,000 crores were spent on irrigation during the TDP regime.

“YSRCP spent only Rs 23,000 crores. During the period of TDP, we set up camps with fodder for the cattle,” he added.

He further demanded that Jagan Reddy and his minister should visit and inspect the drought-affected areas in the state.

“A lot of farmers are killed by electrocution and the government should take appropriate action to avoid such incidents. 9 such calamities have come after Jagan became the Chief Minister,” he said.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 2,204.77 crore towards the second tranche of the fifth year’s YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan benefiting 53.53 lakh SC, ST, BC and minority farmers.