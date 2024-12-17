Andhra govt to allocate more land to AIIMS, Mangalagiri

Amaravati: The government of Andhra Pradesh will allot 10 more acres for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Amaravati, announced Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

Addressing the maiden convocation of AIIMS, Mangalagiri, he said the state government allocated 183 acres of prime land in Mangalagiri which no other AIIMS in the country has.

As the AIIMS officials made a request for allotment of more land soon another 10 acres will be allotted to the institute, Chandrababu Naidu said.

“The foundation for the 960-bedded AIIMS was laid by us in 2018 and was completed with Rs 1618 crore and I am now happy that in just a matter of six years the AIIMS, got national recognition,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

He announced that more and more facilities will be provided to the institute. He appreciated the AIIMS for extending medical services to patients at as low as Rs 10 and hoped that it would soon acquire the top rank in the country. Currently, it has eighth rank.

He was confident of revolutionary changes in the medical sector utilising the latest technology. He said the medical services can be taken closer to the patients.

The Chief Minister felt that medical science has now turned into medtech science and called upon the medical students to attain a grip on the latest technology like DeepTech.

Chandrababu Naidu said that utilising the latest technology the medical sector should be taken on the progressive path so that patients should come to the hospital only during emergencies.

President of India Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest at the convocation.

Chandrababu Naidu noted that Droupadi Murmu rose to this top echelon from a remote village in Odisha where she was born in a tribal family. Her growth is an inspiration to everyone in the country, he added.

“The President of India, who began her career as a teacher later became a professor, a junior assistant, councillor, chairperson, MLA, minister in the Cabinet of her home State and later as governor to finally assume the highest position in the country as the first citizen of the nation,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

He said that President Murmu has proved beyond doubt that anyone can achieve the goal if works hard like her.