Andhra hostel warden dies of shock after student kills self

Police said they have registered a case in connection with the student's suicide and took up investigation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 5th February 2023 11:30 am IST
Death of student not due to food poisoning; Kerala Police suspect a plot
Representational photo

Amaravati: In a double tragedy in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, an engineering student commited suicide in a hostel and the warden died of shock on reaching the spot.

Daharaneswara Reddy (20), a student of a private engineering College in Guduru, hanged himself in the college hostel on Saturday. Hailing from YSR Kadapa district, he was studying CSE second year.

After learning about the incident, hostel warden B. Srinivsaulu Naidu, college principal and other staff members rushed to the place where the student had died by suicide.

Srinivasulu Naidu (54) was shocked to see the student hanging. He collapsed and died on the spot before he was taken to a hospital. Naidu is suspected to have suffered cardiac arrest.

Police said they have registered a case in connection with the student’s suicide and took up investigation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button