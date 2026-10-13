Andhra IAS officer booked for allegedly slapping CCB inspector

Police registered a criminal case against IAS Officer and his three friends for the alleged assault and misconduct.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Andhra IAS officer booked for allegedly slapping CCB inspector
Andhra IAS officer booked for allegedly slapping CCB inspector

Bengaluru: An IAS officer belonging to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Vikas Marmath, and three of his friends have been booked for allegedly assaulting a Central Crime Branch (CCB) inspector at a pub under Cubbon Park police station limits in Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, Marmath visited the Kavoor pub with his friends Nitesh, Abhay Uday Singh and Roshan. At around 1.30 am, CCB personnel arrived at the establishment for a routine inspection and asked the group to produce their identity cards.

Marmath allegedly became angry over the request, abused the police personnel and slapped an inspector who questioned his behaviour. He is also accused of threatening the officers by claiming that he was an IAS officer and challenging them to take action against him.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at Cubbon Park police station. Police registered a criminal case against Marmath and his three friends for the alleged assault and misconduct. Further investigation is under way.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button