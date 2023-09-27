Body of Andhra jawan who died of cardiac arrest arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Lance Naik Purama Goparaju of the Indian Army, who reportedly died of cardiac arrest in the line of duty in Rajasthan, arrived here in Hyderabad.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Military Hospital, Secunderabad on Wednesday. Senior Army officials paid their last respects to the soldier, who died at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on September 24.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Purama Goparaju of the #IndianArmy, who reportedly died of cardiac arrest in the line of duty in Rajasthan, arrived in Hyderabad.



A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Military Hospital, Secunderabad on Wednesday. Senior Army officials paid… pic.twitter.com/1JUG9tO7Eh — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2023

The body was brought to Hyderabad late on Tuesday. It will be taken by road to his native Pallekola in Bhattiprolu mandal of Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, where the last rites will be performed.

Goparaju of Six Madras Unit was posted at Jaisalmer border.

Also Read Telangana: 31 yr old dies of heart attack after workout in Khammam

The 25-year-old soldier had been serving in the Indian Army for the past seven years.

His sudden demise plunged the family in deep shock.

Youngest among four siblings, Goparaju was inspired by his elder sister who is serving in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). While two siblings joined the Army, the other two brothers took up farming in the village.