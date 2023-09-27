Body of Andhra jawan who died of cardiac arrest arrives in Hyderabad

The 25-year-old soldier who died of cardiac arrest, had been serving in the Indian Army for the past seven years.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th September 2023 2:58 pm IST
Andhra jawan’s body arrives in Hyderabad
Andhra jawan’s body arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Lance Naik Purama Goparaju of the Indian Army, who reportedly died of cardiac arrest in the line of duty in Rajasthan, arrived here in Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Military Hospital, Secunderabad on Wednesday. Senior Army officials paid their last respects to the soldier, who died at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on September 24.

The body was brought to Hyderabad late on Tuesday. It will be taken by road to his native Pallekola in Bhattiprolu mandal of Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, where the last rites will be performed.

MS Education Academy

Goparaju of Six Madras Unit was posted at Jaisalmer border.

Also Read
Telangana: 31 yr old dies of heart attack after workout in Khammam

The 25-year-old soldier had been serving in the Indian Army for the past seven years.

His sudden demise plunged the family in deep shock.

Youngest among four siblings, Goparaju was inspired by his elder sister who is serving in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). While two siblings joined the Army, the other two brothers took up farming in the village.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th September 2023 2:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button