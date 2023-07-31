Andhra man’s body found in friend’s house in Proddatur

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2023 5:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Unidentified man's body found floating in Mir Alam Tank
Representative image

Amaravati: The police in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR district on Monday recovered the body of a man from his friend’s house, a month after his death under suspicious circumstances.

The body of Satish (40) was buried under sand by his friend Kishore in the latter’s house in Proddatur town. 

Police have picked up Kishore and are questioning him about the cause of Satish’s death. 

He reportedly told police that Satish died in his sleep after he consumed liquor and panicked over this, he buried the body under sand. 

Locals suspect that he murdered Satish and hid the body. 

The incident came to light after Kishore’s mother, who returned home after a visit to Hyderabad, noticed a foul smell in the house. 

He told her that he hid Satish’s body in the house. 

After receiving the information, police searched the house and recovered the body. It was sent for autopsy

