Andhra May 13 violence: SIT visits police stations in Palnadu, Tirupati

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday continued its investigation into poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh.

A group of SIT members visited Narsaraopet town of Palnadu district, one of the districts which witnessed violence on polling day (May 13) and the following days.

SIT members investigated the I Town police station and analysed the records including the CCTV footage.

Another group investigated poll-related violence in Tirupati. They visited the SUV campus police station and checked the records relating to cases registered.

The 13-member SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal, is probing the violent incidents that occurred in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts.

Intensifying its efforts to prevent any further violence and also identify and arrest those involved in recent incidents, the police conducted cordon and search in Macherla and Gurazala Assembly constituencies in Palnadu districts. A similar operation was also conducted in the Pedkaurapadu and Sattenpalalli constituencies in the same district.

Acting on the directions of top officials, police personnel carried out extensive searches in villages.

The Election Commission of India has approved the state government’s proposal to probe the poll-related violence by the SIT.

Chief Secretary (CS) K.S. Jawahar Reddy and the Director General of Police (DGP), Harish Kumar Gupta, appeared before the Election Commission on May 16 to personally explain the reasons for the failure of the administration to contain post-poll violence.

The Election Commission also approved the transfer of the Palnadu district Collector and the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) and the suspension of Palnadu and Anantapur SPs, and 12 subordinate police officers in the three districts. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against these officers.

The poll panel directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take stern action against those involved in the violence.

The SIT will submit its report to the Election Commission.