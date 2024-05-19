After CM Jagan, TDP chief Naidu to take a break with foreign tour

Amaravati: After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, it’s now the turn of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu to fly abroad for a break after polling for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections concluded in the state.

While Jagan Mohan Reddy left for a two-week-long foreign tour on Friday, former chief minister Naidu will be leaving for a six-day trip later on Sunday.

With still two weeks to go for counting of votes polled in the last week’s simultaneous elections, the key political figures are unwinding themselves with pleasure trips along with their families.

After hectic campaigning for several weeks in support of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates, the Chief Minister and YSRCP president left for London by a special flight on Friday night.

Jagan, his wife Y. S. Bharathi and their daughters Harsha and Varsha landed in London.

Both Harsha and Varsha live in London. The family will later visit France and Switzerland.

A special court for CBI cases had Tuesday granted permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy for his foreign tour.

He would return to Andhra Pradesh on June 1 three days before the counting of votes on June 4.

Naidu will be leaving on a foreign tour later Sunday. He will be accompanied by wife Bhuvaneswari, son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and grandson Devansh. It will be a six-day visit. However, the destination and details of their visit have not yet been revealed.

Naidu will be returning home much before the counting of votes on June 4.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats were held on Monday.

YSRCP is locked in a direct fight with the tripartite alliance of Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and BJP.

A day before leaving for London, CM Jagan had visited the office of I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) in Vijayawada and exuded confidence that YSRCP will retain power.

He claimed that the YSRCP will win more seats than it won in 2019.

“We have won 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and we will win more seats in this time to provide a much better government,” he said.