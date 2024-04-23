Andhra medical student dies in Kyrgyzstan waterfall

Dasari Chandu (20), hailing from Anakapalli district, died after getting stuck in snow at a waterfall.

Visakhapatnam: A medical student from Andhra Pradesh died in an accident at a waterfall in Kyrgyzstan.

After the end of the exams at the university where he was studying, Chanu went to a waterfall on Sunday with other students from the university. He along with some friends from Andhra Pradesh entered the waterfall. However, Chandu got stuck in the snow and died.

Hailing from Madugula village of Anakapalli district, Chandu was the second son of Bhima Raju, a halwa seller. The youth had gone to Kyrgyzstan a year ago to pursue MBBS.

The family has appealed to the Indian government to help in bringing home the mortal remains.

Anakapalli MP B. Venkata Satyavathi brought the issue to the notice of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy.

She said the Union Minister spoke to officials in the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan, requesting them to render all assistance in sending Chandu’s body to India.

