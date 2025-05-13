Andhra: Mother, grandmother kill baby girl for being ‘burden’

The baby was strangled to death and her body was dumped in a nearby well.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th May 2025 3:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: A five-month-old baby girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother and grandmother for being a ‘burden’ in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district.

According to police, Pasupuleti Sailaja, a resident of Narasinghapuram in Pithapuram mandal, left home two years ago and married Pasupuleti Satish, who belonged to a different caste.

However, the marriage suffered and Shailaja returned home and gave birth to Yashmita.

Her mother, Pedapati Annavaram, decided to remarry her daughter, this time to a person from the same caste.

Police said that Annavaram was unable to find a suitable groom as Shailaja was already a mother. She then decided to kill the baby, and Shailaja agreed.

On May 6, the mother-daughter duo killed baby Yasmitha and dumped her body in a nearby well.

To avoid any suspicion, Shailaja and Annavaram scattered turmeric, saffron powder and placed lemons in front of the door. They falsely claimed to villagers that their baby had been killed in an occult ritual.

Unaware of his daughter’s death, Satish filed a missing persons complaint with the police. During interrogation, the mother-daughter duo confessed to the crime. They were arrested on Monday and sent to judicial remand.

