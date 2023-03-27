Andhra official’s murder: Colleague, two others arrested

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday claimed to have cracked the mystery behind the murder of an Animal Husbandry Department official in Kadapa district with the arrest of three men, including an employee in the same department.

The body of Kadapa Animal Husbandry Deputy Director Chinna Acchanna, 58, was found at Guvvalacheruvu Ghat in Ramapuram Mandal of Annamayya district on March 24, about 12 days after he went missing.

The murder of a Dalit official in the Chief Minister’s home district had triggered a row with opposition parties and some Dalit groups staging protests.

A special panel of Kadapa and Annamayya district police cracked the case.

Kadapa’s Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan on Monday told reporters that Subhash Chandrabose, working in the same department as assistant surgeon, committed the crime with the help of two others.

According to police, Chandrabose had differences with Acchanna over some departmental issues and had developed a grouse after the latter had removed him from the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMC), stopped his salary, and later surrendered his post to the government.

Police also arrested Chenna Krishna and Balaji Nayak in the murder case.

The SP revealed that Chandrabose, along with two others, hatched the murder plot at a lodge in Porumamilla.

Also Read Karnataka BJP activist murder case: NIA seizes PFI office

On March 12, when Acchanna was returning from prayers at a church, the accused kidnapped him and took him to Guvvalacheruvu Ghat in a car. They later murdered him near the Ghat. The assailants threw Acchanna’s mobile phone on a hill at another place.

The SP said the police cracked the case with the help of phone call data of the accused. The police investigations were on to know if any other person is involved.

The murder of the Dalit officials had sparked outrage.

Leaders of the Left parties, Jana Sena, Lok Satta and BSP and BC leaders had staged a protest in front of the Animal Husbandry Department office demanding authorities to speed up the enquiry and set up a committee headed by a sitting judge.

They alleged that the apathy of authorities led to the death of the Dalit employee. They further alleged that although Acchanna’s son complained to the police on March 12, the police didn’t take any action.

On March 12, Achanna’s son Klinter Chakraborty filed a complaint with the Kadapa One Town Police. He had also named a few colleagues of Acchanna for harassing him and passing casteist remarks.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga demanded a probe by a sitting judge. He alleged that police took no action on the complaint by Achanna’s family for 12 days. He said the police booked a case only after his body was found. He warned that if any attempt was made to shield the culprit, MPRS will launch a state-wide protest.