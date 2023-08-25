Andhra Pradesh: 10 injured after bus overturns on highway in NTR district

A total of ten people were injured after a private travel bus overturned on National Highway 65 near the suburb of Thotacharla village in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The bus, arriving from Hyderabad, was on its way to Vijayanagaram.

40 passengers were on board the bus and 10 were injured in the accident, the official said.

The injured were shifted to hospitals.

“An overspeeding bus overturns on NH65 . More than 10 passengers got injuries and they were shifted to the government hospitals of Nandigama and Vijayawada. The bus was heading towards Vijayanagaram from Hyderabad. Assistive measures were taken”, said Janardan Naidu, Nandigama ACP.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a probe is underway, the Nadigama ASP added. Further details are awaited.