Andhra Pradesh: 10 injured after bus overturns on highway in NTR district

The bus, arriving from Hyderabad, was on its way to Vijayanagaram.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 25th August 2023 10:19 am IST
highway in andhra pradesh
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI)

A total of ten people were injured after a private travel bus overturned on National Highway 65 near the suburb of Thotacharla village in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The bus, arriving from Hyderabad, was on its way to Vijayanagaram.

40 passengers were on board the bus and 10 were injured in the accident, the official said.

MS Education Academy

The injured were shifted to hospitals.

“An overspeeding bus overturns on NH65 . More than 10 passengers got injuries and they were shifted to the government hospitals of Nandigama and Vijayawada. The bus was heading towards Vijayanagaram from Hyderabad. Assistive measures were taken”, said Janardan Naidu, Nandigama ACP.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a probe is underway, the Nadigama ASP added. Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 25th August 2023 10:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button