Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed, many injured in Kadapa road accident

Four people were killed and many were left injured after an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with an APSRTC bus in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, October 9.

The tragic accident occurred near Potladurthi village in Yerraguntla mandala where 11 people were travelling in an auto. Four of them died on the spot when the auto collided with a bus and got mangled.

4 people died and few others injured after an auto rickshaw, in which they were traveling, collided with an APSRTC bus near Potladurthi village in Yerraguntla mandal of Y S R Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, today. Around 11 passenger were in the auto.#RoadAccident… pic.twitter.com/NqfyGSKAjV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 9, 2023

The deceased were identified as Mohammad, Shakir, Haseena and Ameena. However, none of the bus passengers was injured.

On receiving information, Yerraguntla police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a Government General Hospital in the district.

Meanwhile, the mangled remains of the vehicle were cleared from the road. A case has been registered and the police are investigating the incident.