Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed, many injured in Kadapa road accident

The tragic accident occurred near Potladurthi village in Yerraguntla mandala where 11 people were travelling in an auto

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 9th October 2023 6:33 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead, multiple injured in Kadapa road accident
Road accident in Kadapa

Four people were killed and many were left injured after an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with an APSRTC bus in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, October 9.

The tragic accident occurred near Potladurthi village in Yerraguntla mandala where 11 people were travelling in an auto. Four of them died on the spot when the auto collided with a bus and got mangled.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad, Shakir, Haseena and Ameena. However, none of the bus passengers was injured.

On receiving information, Yerraguntla police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a Government General Hospital in the district.

Meanwhile, the mangled remains of the vehicle were cleared from the road. A case has been registered and the police are investigating the incident.

