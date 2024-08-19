Andhra Pradesh: 8-yr-old girl sexually assaulted in NTR district

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old man in Tiruvuru, NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Thota Chandu, a native of Vissannapetaa. The victim also hails from the same village as the accused.

According to police, Chandu was stalking the child for several days despite her refusing his advances. On August 10, during one such encounter, the child was sexually assaulted by him and his friends.

The incident came to light when the child shared her ordeal with her family. However, instead of reporting to the police, a village meeting was held which reportedly failed to address the issue.

The child’s family registered a complaint at the Tiruvuru police station. A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Efforts are on to nab Chandu who is currently absconding.