Andhra Pradesh: Alleged misconduct by teacher sparks outcry in Ponnur

The Station House Officer (S.H.O) Suman said, "We promptly received and registered the complaint, initiating an immediate investigation into the matter."

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd March 2024 9:45 am IST
Nampally woman Independent candidate assaulted and robbed
Representative image

Guntur: In the 25th ward of Ponnur town in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, concerns arose regarding a teacher’s alleged indecent behaviour towards children at the Mandal Parishad Primary School.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Parents of the affected children gathered at the school to voice their protest, expressing their distress over the reported incidents.

The situation escalated as parents collectively decided to take action by lodging a formal complaint at the Ponuru police station. The Station House Officer (S.H.O) Suman said, “We promptly received and registered the complaint, initiating an immediate investigation into the matter.”

MS Education Academy

The community awaits further updates as authorities work to address the reported misconduct and ensure the safety and well-being of the students involved.

More details into the matter are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd March 2024 9:45 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button