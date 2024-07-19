Andhra Pradesh assembly session to commence from July 22

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th July 2024 11:26 pm IST
Meet for AP assembly session
Meet for AP assembly session- PTI

Amaravati: The second session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to begin from July 22.

Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu directed officials to make necessary arrangements for the House’s smooth functioning.

Also Read
AP aims 15% growth, doubling per capita income every four years: Naidu

“From the 22nd of this month (July), the Assembly session is expected to function for five days. Hence, for the smooth functioning of the House, all the necessary arrangements should be made,” said Ayyannapatrudu in an official press release on Friday.

MS Education Academy

According to the Speaker, 88 new MLAs and nine MLCs are going to attend the session along with experienced legislators.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to release three white papers during the session on law and order, excise and state finances.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th July 2024 11:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button