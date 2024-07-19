Andhra Pradesh assembly session to commence from July 22

Amaravati: The second session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to begin from July 22.

Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu directed officials to make necessary arrangements for the House’s smooth functioning.

“From the 22nd of this month (July), the Assembly session is expected to function for five days. Hence, for the smooth functioning of the House, all the necessary arrangements should be made,” said Ayyannapatrudu in an official press release on Friday.

According to the Speaker, 88 new MLAs and nine MLCs are going to attend the session along with experienced legislators.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to release three white papers during the session on law and order, excise and state finances.