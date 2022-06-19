Andhra Pradesh: Boundary wall of TDP leader’s house demolished

Visakhapatnam: Municipal authorities in Andhra Pradesh’s Narsipatnam town demolished an alleged unauthorised boundary wall at the residence of former state minister and senior TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu.

Tension prevailed as police force was deployed around the former minister’s residence amid protest by his family members. A police official said the policemen were deployed as a precautionary measure at the request of municipal employees who were carrying out the demolition.

Security was tightened in Narsipatnam to prevent any untoward incident. Police erected barricades at various places in the town and were checking vehicles.

Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that Ayyanna Patrudu’s supporters and TDP workers were being stopped from heading towards his residence.

The municipal staff began demolition of the boundary wall around midnight. The electricity supply was stopped in the area before JCBs were deployed for the operation. Municipal commissioner and Revenue Divisional Officer were camping there to monitor the demolition.

The TDP leader’s family members were angry over the action of municipal authorities. They denied the allegations that the construction was unauthorised. His son Rajesh claimed that the construction was taken up after obtaining all permissions from municipal authorities.

Municipal officials say that Patrudu built a part of the house by encroaching the adjacent irrigation canal. According to a notice issued by the municipal commissioner, two cent land was encroached.

Patrudu, a member of TDP politburo, is a bitter critic of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. In February he was booked for abusive and derogatory comments against the chief minister.

The TDP has condemned the demolition at Patrudu’s house. Party general secretary Nara Lokesh termed this as another act of vengeance by Jagan government.