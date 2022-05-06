Andhra Pradesh: BPharm student found dead, family alleges rape-murder

Amaravati: The death of a Bachelor of Pharmacy student under mysterious circumstances triggered tension in Penukonda town in the new Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, with her family alleging it to be a case of gang-rape and murder.

A second post-mortem, however, revealed no traces of rape or murder, doctors of Penukonda hospital who performed the autopsy said. However, the vaginal swabs of the victim were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination to determine if she was sexually assaulted, they said.

The victim’s body was found hanging on Thursday in a farm shed owned by her lover Sadik Basha, according to the Dharmavaram sub-divisional police officer Ramakanth.

“They were in love for the last three years. He called her on May 4 and took her to his farm shed. They had a chat for over two hours, after which he went out to bring food. Upon his return, Basha found his lover hanging dead,” the SDPO said.

The first post-mortem revealed that it was a case of suicide, he added.

But, after the victim’s family suspected gang rape and murder, a second autopsy was conducted on Friday.

The family and relatives of the girl staged a demonstration outside the hospital in Penukonda, alleging that Basha killed her after deceiving her on the promise of marriage.

Satya Sai district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh visited the hospital, where he faced the ire of the demonstrators, who alleged that the police were trying to divert the case claiming it to be a suicide.

The local Telugu Desam Party cadre also joined the protest.

The BJP state general secretary decried the incident and demanded that Basha be arrested immediately.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in the early hours of Friday in Anakapalli district.

The person allegedly dragged her to a secluded place when she came out of her house, along with her elder sister, to attend to nature’s call, police said.

A shocked elder sister ran into the house and alerted her parents, who searched for their girl child.

They later found the girl bleeding and in an unconscious condition. She was rushed to the area hospital for treatment.

“It was a case of aggravated sexual assault and we have nabbed the assailant. The girl is now stable,” Anakapalli district SP Gowthami Sali told PTI over the phone.