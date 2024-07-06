Andhra Pradesh braces for more rain with thunderstorms until July 9

Visakhapatnam: More rainfall is forecast for Andhra Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department predicting thunderstorms in the state until next Tuesday.

“On Saturday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh,” the IMD stated.

On Sunday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, as per the weather department forecast.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday. Also on Sunday, strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On July 8, “heavy rain is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, & Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh,” said IMD.

On July 9, “thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.”

According to the IMD, Andhra Pradesh recorded 166.9 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 5, which is an excess rainfall of 52 percent for this period.

Meanwhile, anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka have been closed for today due to heavy rainfall, as IMD has issued a red alert.

Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan issued an order that mentions the closure of Anganwadis, schools and pre-university colleges.

“All Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges on July 6, in response to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall in the district,” Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said in an order.

The district administration has also instructed fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing activities on July 6.

“The district administration has taken precautionary measures to ensure public safety, advising citizens and tourists to avoid low-lying areas, river banks, and seashores. Fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea for fishing activities,” the order stated.

According to IMD, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 6.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during July 7-9; North Interior Karnataka on July 9.”