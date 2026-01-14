Andhra Pradesh celebrates Bhogi with traditional fervour

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh celebrated Bhogi, the first day of the Sankranti festival, with religious devotion and traditional enthusiasm on Wednesday, as bonfires were lit across temples, villages and towns, marking the beginning of the harvest festivities.

The premises of the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple glowed with spiritual grandeur as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) organised traditional Bhogi bonfires in and around the Srivari Temple complex, following age-old customs.

“As Sankranti celebrations commenced, devotees from across the country thronged the hill shrine, with many expressing joy and spiritual fulfilment after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara,” an official from TTD told PTI on Wednesday.

People across Prakasam district and other districts celebrated Bhogi in the early hours of the day by lighting traditional bonfires, symbolically discarding old and unwanted items to welcome a fresh beginning.

Bhogi bonfires were witnessed in villages across the districts, residents gathered street by street to light the fires and celebrate the festival in a festive atmosphere.

Speaking to PTI, several residents said they returned to their native places from distant locations to celebrate Sankranti with their families, adding that lighting Bhogi bonfires in front of their houses has been a long-standing tradition passed down through generations.

Meanwhile, Sankranti festivities also highlighted concerns over the gradual fading of the Haridasu tradition, once an integral part of the festival reflecting India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

In Gangadevippalle village in Prakasam district, around 10 Haridasu families continue to preserve the tradition, travelling to towns and cities during Sankranti in search of livelihood.

Haridasu Mastan said they go door to door in traditional attire, singing devotional hymns to remind people of the arrival and significance of Sankranti.

He said he has been practising the Haridasu tradition for the past 18 years.

“Earlier, there was immense respect and popularity for Haridasus, but today the response is not as encouraging as before,” Mastan told PTI, urging people, especially the younger generation, to understand the cultural and spiritual importance of the tradition.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer also conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Bhogi.

In a message, the Governor said Bhogi marks the beginning of the harvest festival and symbolises renewal, gratitude and prosperity, reflecting the rich agrarian traditions and cultural heritage of the region, and wished the people a happy and prosperous Bhogi festival.

Extending Bhogi greetings, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X said, “Heartfelt greetings to the Telugu people celebrating the Bhogi festival in Telugu households adorned with Sankranti rangolis. I sincerely wish that the brightly glowing Bhogi bonfires bring new light to you and your family.”

YSRCP supremo and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the people on the occasions of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma.

“Best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasions of Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma,” said Reddy in a post on X on Wednesday.

The former CM said Bhogi symbolises the burning away of evil, Sankranti welcomes happiness and prosperity, and Kanuma celebrates love for livestock, expressing hope that the festivals would bring good health, joy and prosperity to all families.