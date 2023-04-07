Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirupati and offered prayers along with his wife, a statement released on Friday said.

As part of his visit, the Chief Justice and his wife participated in abhisheka seva and had a VIP break darshan, the statement said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y V Subba Reddy, executive officer Dharma Reddy and Third Additional District Judge Veerraju accompanied Justice Mishra.

Similarly, Justice Mishra and his wife also worshipped at Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor. After the darshan (holy visit), a temple official offered theertha prasadams (consecrated food) to the couple.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also visited the famous temple on Friday.

Irani offered prayers to the deity and returned to Delhi in the afternoon. She was accompanied by former TTD board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy during her visit.

