Andhra Pradesh CM aims to launch new welfare schemes in 2025

Amaravati: New welfare schemes and development programmes will be launched during 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister greeted all the Telugus on the occasion of the New Year, wishing a happy and healthy life for all in 2025.

“Your good Government formed with the historic verdict given by all of you in 2024 will tirelessly work hard to fulfil the hopes of everyone in the state. We have already invented welfare, development and good governance in just a matter of six months besides revising the pension providing an assurance to the future of the poor,” Naidu said in his message.

Also Read From giggles to gags, memes 2024 that had us hooked to our screens

Stating that cooking gas cylinders are being supplied to every house, the Chief Minister said that the state government has brought happiness among the farming community by making the payments within 48 hours of procuring the grain.

“We are making all the roads in the state pothole-free to make your journey smooth and laid the foundation for providing employment opportunities by again getting investments with the new policies being adopted,” he observed.

“With the aim of realising the vision of ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’, we will implement the 10 principles plan and show public welfare and development of the state with the cooperation of all of you. I wish all of you again a happy new year@2025,” Naidu said.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended New Year greetings to the people of the state and to all the Telugu-speaking people the world over.

“May the New Year 2025 ring in happiness and provide health and wealth,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wished that the New Year bring the blessings of God and happiness to every house in the state.