Andhra Pradesh CM chairs high-level meeting on Krishna river water issue

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on the Krishna river water issue in the wake of the Union Cabinet issuing terms of reference to the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal II (KWDT-II).

The state government has decided to move the Supreme Court in the wake of the gazette being released incorporating the Birjesh Kumar tribunal’s directions.

The chief minister brainstormed with irrigation officials and legal experts and deliberated extensively on the earlier distribution plan of the Krishna river water, an official statement said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court over this issue, terming the latest developments of issuing the terms of reference and the release of the gazette as detrimental to the state.

Officials highlighted that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act mandates that the Krishna river waters apportionment should adhere to the distribution plan implemented before the bifurcation of the state.

The chief minister directed the officials to work towards protecting the interests of the state without compromise, including addressing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.