Andhra Pradesh CM chairs high-level meeting on Krishna river water issue

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court over this issue.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th October 2023 7:30 am IST
Need-based sharing of Krishna water between Telangana, AP: KRMB
Need-based sharing of Krishna water between Telangana, AP: KRMB

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on the Krishna river water issue in the wake of the Union Cabinet issuing terms of reference to the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal II (KWDT-II).

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The state government has decided to move the Supreme Court in the wake of the gazette being released incorporating the Birjesh Kumar tribunal’s directions.

Also Read
KRMB allocates 35 tmc to Telangana, 45 tmc to AP

The chief minister brainstormed with irrigation officials and legal experts and deliberated extensively on the earlier distribution plan of the Krishna river water, an official statement said.

MS Education Academy

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court over this issue, terming the latest developments of issuing the terms of reference and the release of the gazette as detrimental to the state.

Officials highlighted that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act mandates that the Krishna river waters apportionment should adhere to the distribution plan implemented before the bifurcation of the state.

The chief minister directed the officials to work towards protecting the interests of the state without compromise, including addressing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th October 2023 7:30 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button