Andhra Pradesh CM gets ‘Business Reformer of the Year’ award 

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he humbly accepted the “ Business Reformer of the Year” award conferred by a media house.

The CM said the recognition reflects Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a leading destination for investment and innovation, driven by governance reforms and policy initiatives.

“I humbly accept the Business Reformer of the Year award. It is an honour and privilege to receive it from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This award belongs to the people of Andhra Pradesh and everyone who contributed to this success,” said Naidu in a post on X late on Saturday, April 25.

He said that the award underscores the state government’s commitment to economic transformation, ease of doing business, and attracting global investments.

I humbly accept the Business Reformer of the Year award presented by The Economic Times. It was an honour and privilege to receive it from Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji.



Andhra Pradesh is now India’s foremost destination for investment and… pic.twitter.com/RWNNsykXSW — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 25, 2026

Naidu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh continues to witness growth through the collective efforts of Cabinet Ministers, officers, policy experts, and support from industry leaders and investors.

Meanwhile, S Abdul Nazeer congratulated the Chief Minister on receiving the award at a programme held in Mumbai.

The Governor said the recognition reflected Naidu’s focus on speed of governance, investor-friendly industrial policies, infrastructure development, and emphasis on IT and green energy.

“The award conferred on Naidu is a recognition of his focus on Speed of Delivering Governance and implementing transformative, investor-friendly industrial policies to attract large-scale investments, developing the state infrastructure, and focusing on IT and green energy,” said Nazeer in an official press release from Lok Bhavan.