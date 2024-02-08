Andhra Pradesh CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet BJP leaders

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu returned to the state after a visit to Delhi today, said a source.

Published: 8th February 2024 8:13 pm IST
Andhra pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday left for a visit to Delhi, where he is expected to meet senior BJP leaders, a source said.

The Chief Minister departed from the Vijayawada airport at 5 pm on Thursday and is expected to reach Delhi at 7:45 pm. He is likely to stay overnight in the national capital.

“The Chief Minister left for Delhi as per schedule,” the source told PTI.

Naidu reached Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and returned to Andhra Pradesh at around 3 pm today.

