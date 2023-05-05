Andhra Pradesh CM releases Rs 87 crore under flagship marriage assistance scheme

Published: 5th May 2023 8:05 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released Rs 87 crore under ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ schemes that would benefit 12,132 eligible girls who got married in the January-March quarter of 2023.

Under the ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ scheme, financial assistance is provided to the daughters of poor families of the state for marriage while the ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ programme has been rolled out exclusively for the welfare of Muslim women to use the money for their nuptials.

“The scheme is not only meant to financially support the girls but also making Class 10 mandatory for implementation of the scheme which will change the mindset of parents to educate their children,” Reddy said in an official release.

After transferring the funds, the Chief Minister virtually interacted with some beneficiaries.

