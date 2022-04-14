Andhra Pradesh: Countdown begins for Jagan’s downfall, says TDP

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesman N.B. Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday asserted that the recent Cabinet reshuffle has led to the start of a countdown for the downfall of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh.

Sudhakar Reddy said that all sections of society started revolting against the Jagan rule did nothing except demolition, destruction, extortion and exploitation of natural resources. Addressing a press conference, the TDP leader strongly objected to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in charge, executive officer, Dharman Reddy passing unreasonable comments on the devotees.

“How can Dharma Reddy say that the TTD devotees had no discipline? The Tirumala jostling event exposed the absence of commitment on the part of the Government,” he said.

Sudhakar Reddy said that red sander smugglers reared their ugly heads in all the seven assembly constituencies around Tirupati under the present Government. He alleged that two MLAs were actively involved in smuggling red sander from the Seshachalam hills to Chennai and Bangalore.

“Red sander smuggling has turned rampant in Seshachalam. Over Rs. 4 cr worth of logs and two cars were seized in just one instance recently. Chandrababu Naidu put smugglers in jail by invoking the PD Act. But, Jagan Reddy released them and gave them positions and posts,” Reddy said.

Sudhakar Reddy asked why Jagan Mohan Reddy was not able to show his face to the people anymore after boasting of ruling the state for 30 years. “The same YCP leaders, who called Jagan Reddy a God, have burnt his effigies now. The betrayals of Jagan in the name of welfare would not work before the people in the next elections,” he stated.