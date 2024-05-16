Andhra Pradesh CS, DGP to appear before ECI in Delhi over poll violence

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, KS Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta left for Delhi on Thursday to give an explanation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the violence during and after polling on Monday.

They were accompanied by Additional Director General (ADG) Kumar Vishwajeet.

The Chief Secretary and DGP were reportedly summoned to appear at the ECI’s headquarters in the national Capital and explain reasons for failure to contain violence on polling day and after polling.

They have been asked to explain why the administration failed to take precautionary measures to prevent violence.

The poll panel has taken serious note of the incidents of violence during simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Several incidents of post-poll violence also occurred in the last two days.

The ECI is reportedly unhappy over top officials failing to take adequate measures to prevent the violence despite Intelligence reports about the apprehension of violence.

Violence was reported from Macherla, Narasaraopet, Chandragiri and Tadipatri constituencies.

The Chief Secretary and DGP have also been asked to explain steps taken after the violence to prevent its recurrence as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the General Election is still in force, and the ECI has asked top officials to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the ECI has given directions to book cases and arrest all those who damaged EVMs during polling.

It also ordered action against police officials and other election staff who deliberately indulged in dereliction of their duties.

After the ECI’s summons, the Chief Secretary met the DGP and ADG Intelligence to review the situation and to put in place precautionary measures to check further violence.