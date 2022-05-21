Andhra Pradesh: Disha App completes 3 lakh downloads in one day

Vijayawada: The NTR district administration and police officials conducted a Disha App registration and awareness drive in the district, on Friday. The drive was conducted to ensure that all women and college students in the district are equipped with the Disha App in case of emergencies.

The drive successfully initiated three lakh downloads and two lakh registrations.

The drive was inaugurated by Collector S Dilli Rao and Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata who appealed to all the women and college students to download the app. “Not just women, men can also download the app and use it if they face any problem like a medical emergency,” S Dilli Rao was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express, during the inauguration.

According to officials, the app has the best and one of the fastest in-class response mechanisms. Addressing the media, S Dilli Rao said, “There is a need for women to install Disha SOS App. The app even works without active internet connection. In a record time of less than five minutes, police are responding to SOS calls and reaching the victim, and addressing their problem.”

According to Kanti Rana Tata, the app is a brainchild of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and nearly 1,000 crimes against women across the state have been registered on the app, to date.

How to install the Disha App:

Download the Disha SOS App from the Play Store, and register on the app with a valid phone number, name, age, gender, and address.