Andhra Pradesh elections: TDP wins, a big boost for Kalki 2898 AD?

Hyderabad: As the Indian film industry stands on the cusp of a new era, “Kalki 2898 AD” emerges as the fire of this transformative phase. It is directed by Nag Ashwin, produced by Ashwini Dutt, and stars superstar Prabhas in the lead role.

The Political Connection

In a surprising turn of events, the latest Andhra Pradesh election results of 2024 have added a new layer of excitement to the film’s release. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is currently leading in the majority of assembly seats with 130 seats (at the time of filing this report).

For the unversed, Kalki’s producer Ashwini Dutt is known as a big supporter of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and now with the current election results, fans are speculating some big promotional activities for the movie in Andhra Pradesh.

Under the YCP administration, high-budget films were subject to a distinct pricing strategy, especially if they were shot significantly within the state. And now, that TDP comes into force then will the new government maintain this tiered pricing system or standardize ticket costs to align with blockbusters like “Bahubali,” which saw ticket prices skyrocketing to unprecedented levels? Fans are waiting to know. Only time will tell.

With the change in government, there’s a palpable sense that this could further boost the film’s reception, especially considering the cultural significance of cinema in the region and the adoration for stars like Prabhas.

More About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit the screens on June 27, 2024. The film, which stars Prabhas in a leading role alongside a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, is touted to be the most anticipated movie of the year.

The movie has already garnered significant attention, with trade pundits predicting record-breaking openings. The anticipation is not unfounded, given the film’s estimated budget of Rs. 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

As we await the release of “Kalki 2898 AD,” let us prepare to witness a spectacle that promises to redefine the parameters of Indian cinema.