Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister welcomes Union Budget’s proposals

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget hailing it as an appropriate one in the current times after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanking the Centre for accepting Andhra Pradesh’s suggestions during the pre-budget meetings, Reddy said the state along with its people appreciate the increase in the Income Tax rebate slabs.

He said the Central government’s initiative of setting up an Urban Infrastructure Development Fund is one of the suggestions made by Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh police recover over 5000 lost mobile phones

Reddy further said the reduction in the excise duty on aqua feed is one of the suggestions made by the state that was accepted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Increasing PM Awaas Yojana allotments by 60 percent, providing importance to new railway lines, allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore to infrastructure creation, setting up 175 new nursing colleges and opening new digital libraries are some of the initiatives that would benefit Andhra Pradesh, he further said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a statement, described the Union Budget as a progressive one and said the ruling YSRCP MPs failed in putting pressure on the Centre for granting more allocation to the state.