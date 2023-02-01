Andhra Pradesh police recover over 5000 lost mobile phones

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district police authorities on Tuesday claimed to have recovered more than five thousand mobile phones worth 8.25 crores with the help of a chatbot service that was launched in June 2022.

“There was great joy in handing over lost cell phones to the people of 15 other states and to the people of 18 districts of our state,” SP Fakirappa said while speaking to ANI.

The SP said that they had introduced the WhatsApp number ‘9440796812’ and the services were launched on March 17 to assist people who lost their phones, without needing to go to police stations or registering an FIR.

The chatbot services were launched on June 26 to provide more convenient services to people, officials said.

The “Free Door Delivery” program was initiated in collaboration with a professional courier company for people of other states/districts outside of Anantapur.

In a short period of the Chat Bot services launched, till now 5077 mobile phones worth 8.25 crores have been recovered. Anantapur District Police stood first in the state in the recovery of mobile phones.

The District SP handed over 700 mobile phones on Tuesday, and the District Police have already distributed the rest.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy congratulated the District Police Technical Department for their hard work in recovering the victims’ mobile phones on a large scale.

District SP Dr Fakkirappa Caginelli on Tuesday launched a program called “Free Door Delivery” in collaboration with a professional courier company to recover and deliver lost mobile phones to affected people of other states and districts free of cost.

SP said that keeping in mind the cost of getting cell phones from faraway places, they have taken steps to send them directly to the victims’ homes with the help of a professional courier company.

Mobile phones were recovered and delivered to people in fifteen states and phones were recovered and given to the affected people of 18 districts of Andhra Pradesh, he added.