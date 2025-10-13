Andhra Pradesh forms SIT to probe spurious liquor cases

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday said it has constituted a SIT to probe spurious liquor cases.

The SIT was constituted a day after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made an announcement in this connection.

“Government hereby constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further investigate,” an order said, referring to the spurious liquor cases reported from Mulakalacheruvu and Bhavanipuram.

According to the order, the Revenue (Excise) Department had proposed setting up an SIT for a detailed probe while submitting preliminary reports on FIRs registered by the Prohibition and Excise Stations in both cases.

Headed by Eluru Range Inspector General of Police G V G Ashok Kumar, the SIT includes Rahul Dev Sharma, Director of Enforcement (Prohibition & Excise); K Chakravarthi, Superintendent of Police–III, CID; and Mallika Garg, Superintendent of Police, Technical Services, as members.

The SIT has also been tasked with investigating related matters involving the illegal manufacture, supply, and distribution of spurious liquor, as well as any connected offences across jurisdictions referred by the government or competent authorities, the order stated.

It will submit a fortnightly progress report through the Commissioner of the Prohibition and Excise Department to the government.