AP CM Naidu demands quality food after Guntur hostel poisoning

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials to provide quality food for the welfare hostel in Guntur district where 24 students suffered food poisoning, government sources said.

Students of Anaparru BC Boys Hostel were admitted to Guntur Government General Hospital due to food poisoning. One of them was in the ICU and was later shifted to AIIMS – Mangalagiri.

“Naidu expressed serious concern over the food poisoning incident at the Anaparru BC Boys Hostel in Guntur district and conducted a review meeting with BC Welfare Minister Savita and officials today,” said an official press release.

The Chief Minister directed officials not to discharge any student before fully recovering, assuring their parents that there is no need to worry as the government will take full responsibility for their children’s treatment.

He also instructed officials to maintain hygiene and ensure quality food in all hostels, emphasising that a sanitation drive should be undertaken and priority given to cleanliness.

The Anaparru food poisoning incident comes close on heels of Kurupam Girls Gurukul health crisis in Parvatipuram Manyam district, where two students died and 86 others affected by jaundice.