Andhra Pradesh fully prepared to deal with any Covid situation: Official

Moreover, the health department advised devotees returning after Sabarimala pilgrimage to exercise caution and immediately undergo tests in case of any symptoms.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th December 2023 11:01 pm IST
Amaravati: In the wake of Covid-19 infections being reported in some states, the Andhra Pradesh Health Department is fully prepared to deal with any situation, an official said on Tuesday.

M T Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, said the situation is not alarming and is being continuously monitored.

He directed senior officials to ensure that all the testing labs in the Government General Hospitals are activated and at least 1,000 tests are conducted every single day, said an official press release.

He directed them to stock sufficient rapid test kits in all village clinics and mandatorily conduct tests on all patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza like Illness (ILI).

Meanwhile, officials informed Babu that the virulence of the disease is lesser and only a few hospitalisations have been reported.

In preparation, necessary drugs and equipment such as gloves, masks, sanitizers and others have been readied in all the hospitals.

Also, oxygen supply plants, oxygen concentrators, D type cylinders and ventilators will be made fully functional.

It is advised that people with mild symptoms of fever, cough and others to stay under home isolation and avoid contact with others until symptoms resolve, the health department recommended.

Further, in view of various festivals in the coming days, the Health department advised sufficient precautions to be followed for Covid-appropriate behavior, especially in large gatherings.

Moreover, the health department advised devotees returning after Sabarimala pilgrimage to exercise caution and immediately undergo tests in case of any symptoms.

