Andhra Pradesh HC Judge injured in road mishap in Telangana

Representative image

Hyderabad: A Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Sunday suffered injuries after the car in which she was travelling met with an accident in Suryapet district of Telangana, police said.

The incident happened in Chivvemla mandal in Suryapet district when Justice V Sujatha was travelling to Vijayawada from Hyderabad. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a roadside bush, they said.

After being alerted by some passersby, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the judge to a hospital in Suryapet, a police official said.

The Judge sustained minor injuries and received two stitches on her head. Her condition is stable now, the official said adding the car driver also suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

