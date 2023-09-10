TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh on Monday

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th September 2023 9:04 pm IST
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for state-wide shutdown on Monday to protest arrest of its supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged skill development scam.

TDP state President K. Atchannaidu called for the shutdown after a court in Vijayawada sent Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days.

He said that the bandh call is to protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, brutal attacks on TDP cadres and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s politics of vendetta.

He appealed to people, people’s organisations, and all those who believe in democracy to voluntarily participate in the bandh to save democracy.

The TDP leader said that Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest is the latest evidence of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s psycho nature. He exuded confidence that people will teach a lesson to Jagan.

Naidu was arrested by the CID in Nandyal on Saturday. He was produced before a court in Vijayawada Sunday morning. In an order pronounced in the evening, the court sent him to judicial custody.

TDP leader D. Narendra Kumar said that Sunday is a black day for democracy. He said a leader who had been working for the people was sent to jail under a political conspiracy by the government. He appealed to the party cadres not to lose heart and said the party would carry on the legal fight under the leadership of young leader Nara Lokesh.

