Andhra Pradesh is a paradise for investments: CM Jagan

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a gala pitch in New Delhi on Tuesday calling global nations to invest in the state and be part of its economic growth.

Addressing the International Diplomats Alliance Meet during a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, CM Jagan said, “As a fastest growing state in the country with a GSDP of 11.43%, Andhra Pradesh has achieved the number one rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and has retained it for the third successive year.”

Elaborating on the facilities and resources available in the state for industrial growth, CM Jagan said that out of the eleven industrial corridors being developed by the Centre across the country, AP shares space for three of them- Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam to Chennai and Chennai to Bengaluru.

“We have a single desk portal facility. You will get all kinds of permissions in 21 days. In terms of electricity, industries can be set up at affordable prices. AP has ample resources in terms of renewable energy too. There is an opportunity for 33,000 MW pumped storage projects,” he said.

Agreeing with CM Jagan, president of Nasscom Debjani Ghosh said that the state has always been a leader in the adoption of technology.

Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Chairperson for CII Southern Region, Suchitra Ella, praised the State government’s initiative towards industries.

“Countries of the world are looking towards India. It is gratifying to have single desk clearance in the state. AP has golden opportunities in the fields of agriculture, food processing, electronics and pharma. CM Jagan is also a visionary leader like his father Late YSR. CII will take the initiative to work with the AP government,” she said.