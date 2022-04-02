Andhra Pradesh logs 28 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded 28 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 23,19,560 even as no virus-related death was reported in the state.

The death toll remained at 14,730, a state government bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

With 77 patients being recuperated from the disease, the active cases stood at 202. The cumulative recoveries were at 23,04,628.

Six out of the total 13 districts reported nil cases.

West Godavari district reported the highest number of cases with 14, the bulletin said.