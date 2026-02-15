Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh comes in support of khova bun vendor

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education and information Technology Nara Lokesh on Sunday, February 15, come out in support of a Muslim vendor who faced harassment by some YouTubers during the recent Medaram Jatara in Telangana.

Lokesh reacted to the media reports about the harassment of Shaik Shaiksha Vali, the vendor from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Shaik Shaiksha Vali was selling ‘Khoya bun’, a famous food from his region, during the tribal fair in Telangana’s Mulugu district.

A group of YouTubers made Vali eat the food he was selling to prove he was not committing what they called “food jihad”.

“Dear Brother Vali, I am deeply sorry that you had to endure this. Such divisive and communal behaviour has no place in our Telugu society, which has always stood for harmony, mutual respect, and brotherhood,” Lokesh posted on X.

“I will meet you soon and look forward to tasting your famous Khoya bun! We stand together,” added Lokesh, who is the national general secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The vendor has received support from residents in his town, as well as several social media influencers and political parties, who slammed the YouTubers for making such divisive videos.

Meanwhile, Minister for MSEM, SERP and NRI empowerment and relations, Kondapalli Srinivas, has also come out in support of Vali. “Every hardworking individual deserves dignity and respect while earning their livelihood. Our Telugu society has always been rooted in harmony, empathy, and togetherness, and it is our shared responsibility to protect these values,” he posted on X while appreciating Lokesh for his decision to personally meet Vali.

He said this reflects the importance of standing with people during difficult moments. “Food safety and public awareness are important, but they must be approached with responsibility and sensitivity. Humanity is greater than religion, and compassion must guide our actions,” added the minister.

Earlier, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned the harassment of a Muslim by certain YouTubers in Medaram Jatara. Owaisi sought immediate and stringent action against those responsible, stating that such acts of intimidation and communal targeting are unacceptable and must be dealt with firmly under the law.