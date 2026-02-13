Support pours in for vendor targeted over ‘food jihad’ during Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: A Muslim street vendor from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, was made to eat his own food to prove he was not committing “food jihad” before a group of YouTubers during the Medaram Jatara in Telangana.

After being publicly harassed by the YouTubers, he received support not only from residents in his town but also from influencers and political parties, who slammed the YouTube journalists for making videos for “views and likes.”

YouTubers question vendor’s food, identity

A group from Tejaswi News channel approached the man named Shaik Shaiksha Vali and began questioning him about the validity of the food he sells.

“I have already dialled 100. There is no manufacturing date or expiration date on this (bread). The authorities should answer for this,” journalist Balaji from the news channel could be heard saying in the video.

However, Vali explained that he works for a boss who gets him the ingredients. “I only sell here, I don’t know where the bread gets made,” he told the YouTubers.

The group questions how safe the khova bun sold by Vali was in a video posted on February 5. (Source: YouTube @Tejaswi News)

While they continued to “investigate” his food, a member of the group raised concerns over how Vali is selling khova bun for Rs 10 when other shops don’t sell it for even Rs 100. “There has to be something wrong here if he can sell it for Rs 10,” a woman from Tejaswi News said.

They further demanded he show his Aadhaar card to prove his “identity.” Vali, who did not have his Aadhaar card with him at the time, came under even greater suspicion. Later, they asked him to eat the bread to show that what he was selling was not harmful to children and adults.

Support pours in for Ali, customers refute claims of unsafe food

After the YouTube video drew widespread condemnation online, an influencer visited Vali’s locality to show support for his business.

Several locals were seen eating the khova bun and many said they had been regular customers for years.

One woman said, “I’ve been eating it regularly, and I have not faced anything.”

Another customer echoed the claim, saying, “We have been having the same sweet for years, we don’t feel it is unsafe.”

“There is no Hindu-Muslim between us. We have been living peacefully for years,” a resident said.

Telugu Desam Party member Paritala Sreeram also backed Vali and said, “It is cruel to drag the life of a poor small trader who sells a loaf of bread onto the road like this.”

“Hunger has no caste, self-respect has no religion. Everyone has a responsibility to respect everyone who works hard and supports their family,” the post on X read. “Some people are doing such things for views and likes on YouTube. If possible, we should stand by the poor, but it is not right to suppress their voices like this.”

Additionally, Telugu influencer Shan Renjarla Rajesh, on February 10, took to Instagram shedding light on the incident and said, “Chi Chi, are you angry with the one who sells 10 10-rupee bun?”

Local social media personality Dasaram Ashish Kumar posted a clip of the YouTube video and said, “Don’t worry, brother, we are with you.”