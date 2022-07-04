Andhra Pradesh: Protestors release black balloons near PM’s chopper

Protestors in Andhra Pradesh released black balloons into the air, very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter as it left for Bhimavaram from Gannavaram airport.

Congress workers reportedly broke protocol of a ‘no-fly zone’ around the Prime Minister’s chopper and released dozens of black balloons.

The Prime Minister, AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Union minister Kishan Reddy were present in the chopper as the balloons flew near the chopper.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday delivered a speech at the launch of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.