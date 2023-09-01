Andhra Pradesh records 54% deficit rainfall in August 2023

Large deficiencies were logged in the districts of Anantapur (85 percent), Annamayya (70 percent), Kurnool (75 percent), Nandyala (69 percent) and Sri Sathyasai (76 percent).

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st September 2023 9:55 am IST

Amaravati: Except four districts which received normal rainfall in the month of August, all others recorded deficient rains in Andhra Pradesh, with the state overall logging 54 percent rain deficiency, said an official on Thursday.

AP registered only 67 mm rainfall on average across the state against the normal range of 144.3 mm from August 1 to 31.

Also Read
Andhra Pradesh: 2 dead as wild elephant attacks villagers in Chittoor

Under the coastal AP and Yanam meteorological sub-division, only two districts received normal rainfall, East Godavari and Parvathipuram Manyam, while 10 districts recorded deficient rains and seven large deficiencies, said the official, sharing data.

MS Education Academy

Large deficiencies were recorded in the districts of Konaseema (82 percent), Eluru (60 percent), Kakinada (63 percent), NTR (77), Palnadu (70), Prakasam (78), and also Yanam (84).

In the Rayalaseema sub-division, two districts logged normal rainfall and one district saw deficient rainfall, followed by large deficiencies in five other districts.

Chittoor and Tirupati witnessed normal rainfall while YSR district was the lone one which recorded deficient rainfall.

Large deficiencies were logged in the districts of Anantapur (85 percent), Annamayya (70 percent), Kurnool (75 percent), Nandyala (69 percent) and Sri Sathyasai (76 percent).

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st September 2023 9:55 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button