RSASTF SP K Chakravarthy informed that they nabbed seven smugglers and recovered 74 logs of red sander.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 21st December 2022 12:13 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh: Red sander logs worth 1 crore recovered, 15 arrested
Andhra Pradesh: Red sander logs worth Rs 1 crore were seized and 15 smugglers were arrested by the Red Sanders Anti-smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths.

The arrest and recovery were made from different locations during combing operations at three different locations across the forest areas of the Tirupati district.

“First team was combing reserve forests near Ragigunta section under Srikalahasti range where a group of smugglers was carrying the red sanders logs.

When we advanced, they fled the spot, leaving behind 74 logs. However, we managed to nab 7 smugglers,” he said.

