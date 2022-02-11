Andhra Pradesh reports continuing dip in COVID-19 cases

Amaravati: The declining trend of daily COVID-19 cases continued as Andhra Pradesh registered 1,166 fresh infections on Friday.

In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state also reported 9,632 recoveries and five deaths, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of active cases has come down to 32,413, the bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases across the state has now touched 23,11,133, while the recoveries stood at 22,64,032

With five more fatalities, the death toll reached 14,688, it said. Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, SPS Nellore and West Godavari districts reported one death each.

Among the fresh cases, East Godavari district reported 256, Krishna 184, Guntur 127 and West Godavari 109.

The remaining nine districts of the state added less than 100 new cases each, with Srikakulam logging the lowest of 11.