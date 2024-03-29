Andhra Pradesh: RPF seizes 16 kg cannabis on Janmabhoomi Express

Visakhapatnam: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed a person and seized 16 kg of cannabis from his possession on the Janmabhoomi Express on Thursday, according to the police.

According to the police, it was informed to them that a passenger was found in the middle of the Visakhapatnam – Anakapalli route and the railway officials informed the police.

After checking, cannabis was found in the bag and it was found that the ganja was being transported from Visakhapatnam to Delhi via Vijayawada, the police said.

Earlier, on March 21, Andhra Pradesh Police seized 532 kilogrammes of Ganja in Koyyur’s Daunuru Panchayat, where it was packed in 17 sacks, valued at Rs 26.60 lakhs, on Wednesday.

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals involved in the transportation of the contraband, while one suspect managed to escape. The police arrested three accused identified as Pangi Sundar Rao, Vantala Chinna, and Pangi Manikyam, and one accused is absconding.

Acting on intelligence regarding the transportation of ganja from Neredupalli near Orissa to Bachchenta of Koyyuru mandal via horses, the police initiated a vigilant operation.

Chintapalli ASP Pratap Siva Kishore disclosed that the raid targeted Bachinta village in Daunuru Panchayat, where the illegal stash of ganja was stored. The seized contraband, totaling 532 kg and valued at Rs. 26.60 lakhs, underscores the scale of the operation.

Chintapalli ASP Pratap Siva Kishore emphasised the detrimental effects of ganja on the youth, urging them to refrain from such activities and preserve their futures.

“The successful operation signifies the Koyyur police’s commitment to combating illegal drug trafficking and safeguarding communities from the perils associated with narcotics.” said police.